Amarinder Singh's meeting with Amit Shah; farmers protest on agenda

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 18, 2021, 11:48 am

Amarinder Singh is reportedly gearing up to float his own party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday. Monday's meeting will be Singh's second meeting with Shah since the former resigned as Punjab CM last month. This comes amid speculations that Singh is gearing up to float his own party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Here are more details.

Details

What is likely to be discussed during the meeting?

Quoting sources, CNN-News18 reported that in his meeting with Shah, Singh is likely to discuss ways to end the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws. A resolution over the farmers' protest is important since BJP sources had earlier maintained that even though the party is "keen" to work with Singh, they want to reach a "resolution" over the protests

Speculation

Singh to launch new party; forge alliance with BJP

Monday's meeting comes amid growing speculations that Singh is gearing up to launch his own new party ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Rumors are abuzz that the new party may likely enter into an alliance with the BJP. During his last meeting with Shah, sources close to Singh had mentioned that he is keeping all his options "open."

Singh had threatened to field a strong candidate against Sidhu

Singh resigned as Punjab's CM last month after a months-long power tussle between him and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Following his resignation, Singh made some sharp-edged comments against his bête noire Sidhu. He called Sidhu an "anti-national" and maintained that Sidhu was "dangerous for the state." Singh had also threatened to field a strong candidate against Sidhu in the upcoming polls.

Resignation

After resignation, Singh said he would not stay in Congress

After stepping down as Punjab CM on September 18, Singh had said that he felt "humiliated" by Congress leadership and would not stay in the party. He criticized Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for backing his detractors and called them "inexperienced." Notably, Singh had faced a fierce rebellion from his Punjab Congress colleagues in the last few months of his tenure.