Punjabi film 'Puaada' to release on ZEE5 on September 17

The film, directed by Rupinder Singh Chahal, released in theaters on August 12

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Punjabi romantic-comedy Puaada will have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on September 17, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The film, directed by Rupinder Singh Chahal, released in theaters on August 12. It follows the love story of a Punjabi village man Jaggi (Virk), who is in a relationship with Raunak (Bajwa) and the opposition they face from the families.

Audience

Film is an opportunity to connect with Punjabi audience: ZEE5

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said the film gives them an opportunity to tap into the audience of Punjabi cinema. "We're looking forward to the premiere of the theatrical blockbuster Puaada on ZEE5. In our continued efforts to provide viewers with entertaining content, this film gives us an opportunity to connect with the audience in an important market like Punjab," he said.

Reach

The digital premiere of 'Puaada' will multiply the reach: Bajwa

"We kick-started our campaign ZEE5 Rajj Ke Vekho with this film as well. Fans loved watching it in theaters and for those who may have missed it, can watch it on ZEE5," Kalra stated. Meanwhile, Bajwa said she is thrilled with the successful theatrical run of the film and is hopeful that with the digital premiere of Puaada the reach will only be multiplied.

Debut

Chahal is making his directorial debut with the film

"It's a satisfying feeling to be associated with a film that brought smiles to Punjabi cinema lovers who were isolated for so long due to the pandemic," Bajwa said. Chahal, who is making his directorial debut with the film, said, he too is hopeful that the audience who missed out watching Puaada in theaters will be able to see it on the streaming platform.