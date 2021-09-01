Farah Khan tests COVID-19 positive, has taken both vaccine doses

Sep 01, 2021

Farah Khan is down with COVID-19

Choreographer-director Farah Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus and she confirmed the same through an Instagram Story. As we have seen earlier too, like her colleagues, she also asked everyone who came in close contact with her to get tested and/or be in isolation. Khan has taken both the vaccine doses, and hence this diagnosis has left her surprised. Get well soon!

'Wonder if this happened coz I didn't put kaala teeka'

Her Instagram Story started like, "I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my kaala teeka, despite being double vaccinated." Khan went on to inform that she has mostly been working with people who have taken both the doses. "I have still managed to test positive for COVID-19," she added, urging all to get tested. Her note ended hoping for a speedy recovery.

Has Mika Singh replaced her on a reality show?

Khan's note also had humor. The portion where she said that she has asked all of her friends and colleagues to get tested, the 56-year-old added, "However if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory), please test yourself." Before this confirmation came, there was a buzz of her positive diagnosis as Mika Singh apparently replaced her as Comedy Show judge.

Khan had recently shot with Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Singh came on board after the Main Hoon Na helmer informed the management of the reality show about her condition. She had also shot for other reality shows like the Super Dancer 4, where she was seen filming with her close friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who marked her comeback recently, several weeks after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a pornographic case.

The director also shot a 'KBC 13' episode recently

Apart from Shetty, Khan shot for the Super Dancer episode with Geeta Kapoor, Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi. That's not all! She had also canned an episode with Amitabh Bachchan for his show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, which is currently airing on Sony. On the professional front, apart from being a part of reality offerings, Khan produced Mrs. Serial Killer, which released last year.