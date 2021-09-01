'Ardh': Rubina Dilaik begins shooting for her much-awaited Bollywood debut

Rubina Dilaik is all set to enter Bollywood as 'Ardh' shooting begins

Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is one step closer to her big-screen debut, as the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress began shooting for the Bollywood movie Ardh. Sharing a poster from the film, Dilaik announced the commencement of the production on social media herself. Directed by singer/music composer Palaash Muchhal, the film features the story of a struggling actor in Mumbai.

'New beginnings,' wrote Dilaik while sharing the first poster

The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared the first poster from the movie yesterday, and wrote, "New Beginnings" in the caption. While a woman (predictably Dilaik) facing away from the camera makes up the primary figure in the poster, various landmarks of Mumbai in the background and the railway station of Mumbai Central stand for the journey our lead actor would have to cover.

Instagram post A post shared by rubinadilaik on September 1, 2021

Muchhal's directorial debut project was announced back in June

This poster also had the word "shooting begins" written on it, on track with earlier reports that said the production will begin in September. Marking Muchhal's directorial debut, Ardh will also star notable actors like Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani, and Kulbushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. The Kinara composer had announced the project back in June, roping in Yadav before anyone else.

'Ardh' is most likely supposed to refer to half-and-half identities

Going by the announcement image shared by Muchhal, the title Ardh could refer to "half," in terms of the identities of a man and woman. The graphic image had a face, equally divided into symbols associated with men and women. Thus, the story could be about a transgender person or someone who cosplays. Notably, Dilaik has previously played a transgender character in Shakti.

Recently, Muchhal recorded a song for 'Ardh' with Sonu Nigam

— Palash Muchhal (@Palash_Muchhal) August 26, 2021

Veteran actor Kharbanda was the last to be cast

As per reports, Yadav will play a transgender character who comes to Mumbai to make it big in the film industry. Apparently, Dilaik's character will help him in this journey, while Tejwani will essay the role of Yadav's best friend. There is not much known about Kharbanda's part, who came on board only last month. Makers are eyeing an early 2022 OTT release.