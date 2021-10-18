Lawyer shot dead at district court in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 03:16 pm

A lawyer has been shot dead at the district court in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

A lawyer was shot dead inside a district court complex in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. The body of the lawyer was found on the third floor of the court. A country-made pistol was also spotted at the scene. The deceased has been identified as advocate Bhupendra Pratap Singh. Here are more details on this.

Details

Incident took place at around 11:45am

The incident took place at around 11:45am on Monday, reports say. Top police officials and a forensic team rushed to the spot after the attack. "According to initial reports, it appears the man was alone. No other person was seen around him at the time of the incident. Forensic team is at work...Circumstances around killing (are) unclear," said S Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur.

Witness

Lawyer was a resident of UP's Jalalabad

"We do not know the details. We were in court, someone came and told us that a man has been shot; has been killed," a fellow lawyer of the court said, according to NDTV. "The man was earlier employed with a bank and had been practicing as a lawyer for last 4-5 years." The deceased was reportedly a resident of UP's Jalalabad.

Opposition

Opposition attacks ruling BJP over the incident

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government. "In UP, police kill a businessman in a midnight raid, farmers are mowed down by a Minister's son, & lawyers are murdered. This is Law & Order under @myogiadityanath, who himself had more than 10 IPC sections against him!" Dr. Shama Mohamed, a national spokesperson of the party, tweeted.

Quote

'Very sad and shameful,' says former CM Mayawati

"The murder of a lawyer in the court premises of Shahjahanpur district of UP is very sad and shameful, which exposes the law and order situation in the BJP government here and the government's claims in this regard," Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati tweeted.

Similar incident

Gangster was shot dead in Delhi in a similar incident

A similar incident was reported from Delhi last month when gangster Jitender Mann "Gogi" was gunned down by two assailants posing as lawyers during a court hearing. Police personnel escorting the gangster then shot back, killing both the attackers. That incident had triggered discussions about the security arrangements at courts. Delhi Police has so far arrested four people for Mann's murder.