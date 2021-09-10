UP: Owaisi booked for 'vitiating' communal harmony, violating COVID-19 norms

The FIR against AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was registered on Thursday night at Barabanki city Police Station after his party's rally.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly vitiating communal harmony, violating COVID-19 norms, and making "indecent" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Friday. The FIR against the All India Majlis-e-Itthehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief was registered on Thursday night at Barabanki city Police Station after his party's rally.

IPC Sections

Owaisi was booked under relevant IPC Sections and Epidemic Act

"IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity on the ground of religion, race, etc.), 188 (disregarding the order of a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) have been slapped against him," Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, Yamuna Prasad said. "He has also been booked under the Epidemic Act," he said.

Norms

Owaisi claimed Ram Sanehi mosque was razed by administration: Police

He said Owaisi violated COVID-19 guidelines - on mask and social distancing - by arranging huge crowds at the party rally at Katra Chandana on Thursday. "In his speech, the AIMIM chief made statements for vitiating communal harmony and said the 100-year-old Ram Sanehi Ghat mosque was razed by the administration and its debris was removed. This is contrary to the fact," he said.

Remarks

Owaisi made indecent remarks against PM and UP CM: SP

"By this statement, Owaisi tried to vitiate communal harmony and incite feelings of a particular community. He also made indecent and baseless remarks against the PM and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister," he said. Owaisi was on a three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh, where his party plans to contest 100 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

Information

Efforts were made to turn India into Hindu Rashtra: Owaisi

In a scathing attack on PM Modi, Owaisi had on Thursday alleged that there have been efforts to turn the country into a "Hindu Rashtra" since he came to power seven years back.

Criticism

Owaisi also criticized the triple talaq law

"Ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, efforts are on to demolish secularism and make the country a Hindu Rashtra," he had said. Criticizing the triple talaq law, Owaisi said, "BJP leaders talk about injustice against Muslim women subject to talaq but remain mum on the issue of the plight of Hindu women discarded by their men."