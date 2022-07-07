Politics

Eknath Shinde's cabinet: BJP to get maximum berths, key portfolios

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 07, 2022, 03:24 pm 3 min read

The cabinet arrangement between Shinde's Sena and BJP is yet to be finalized.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is planning to expand his cabinet after the Supreme Court hearing on July 11. He is likely have a total of 45 ministers, most of them from the partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), holding key portfolios. There will be 25 ministers from the BJP, and 13 from Shinde's camp of Shiv Sena and independent ones, NDTV reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shinde gained control of Shiv Sena following his rebellion along with other MLAs.

The revolt reduced the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition's government to a minority, and Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister on June 29.

Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister on June 30 with the support of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and the BJP.

BJP BJP to try new faces before next assembly elections

According to NDTV, most of the ministers in Shinde's cabinet would be new, with the exception of the Chief Minister and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, who was CM of Maharashtra previously. It said the BJP intends to put new faces to the test before the next Maharashtra election. However, the arrangement between Shinde's Sena and BJP is yet to be finalized.

Supreme Court Final decision to be taken after SC decision

According to reports, Shinde will make his final cabinet selection after the Supreme Court rules on the likely disqualification of 16 MLAs, including himself, on July 11. The Supreme Court will be hearing the legality of disqualification notifications handed by Shiv Sena chief Thackeray to 16 members of the renegade camp claiming to be genuine Shiv Sena.

BJP BJP may keep key portfolios

In its cabinet-sharing deal, the BJP is expected to keep the crucial home, finance, revenue, and PWD ministries while ceding the urban development, irrigation, and MSRDC portfolios to the Sena's Eknath Shinde party. Notably, the Shinde faction enjoys the backing of 50 MLAs, including 40 Sena rebels. The BJP has 106 MLAs and is supported by a number of smaller parties and independents.

Legal battle What is the status of petition in Supreme Court?

The Thackeray faction has filed a Supreme Court petition challenging the Speaker's decision to designate a new Shiv Sena chief whip. A hearing has been scheduled for July 11th. Meanwhile, Bharat Gogawale, the new whip, has given the Speaker notice to terminate the membership of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs associated with the Thackeray group. All of these lawmakers will likely be suspended.

Uncertainity Thackeray's fate hangs in balance

Shinde has a good chance to seize leadership of the Shiv Sena if the Supreme Court upholds the Speaker's decision. In that case, Thackeray will be completely isolated in the party that his father founded. However, this would be a breach of the anti-defection rule, which specifies that a party may only save its membership by merging a group with another party.