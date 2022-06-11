India

Prophet row: 2 killed in Ranchi; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 11, 2022, 12:08 pm 3 min read

Police fired in the air to disperse the stone-pelting crowd in Ranchi. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ani)

Two persons were killed and several others injured in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi where protests erupted on Friday over the controversial remarks made by now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. Police fired in the air to disperse the stone-pelting crowd. Some sustained bullet injuries in the incident. All internet services were temporarily suspended in the city.

Context Why does this story matter?

The protests come days after the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma on Sunday following considerable criticism on social media, particularly from Gulf countries.

A series of hashtags began trending and demands to boycott Indian goods gained steam.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks made by Sharma and another BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal do not reflect the views of the government.

Situation under control Vehicles torched, stones pelted after Friday prayers

After the Friday prayers, incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles, and vandalism were reported. The district administration imposed a curfew and suspended internet services. Anish Gupta, the Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) said that the situation was a "little tense" but "under control." The injured were taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Violent Protests in Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

Sharma's controversial statements against the Prophet were received with outrage not in the country but also in the Gulf nations. Several states including Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh witnessed violent protests with incidents of stone-pelting on Friday. A huge crowd gathered outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi on Friday was later brought under control after the police removed protesters from the site.

Uttar Pradesh Protests in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Deoband

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur while businesses were forced to shut down. Protests were also reported in other cities of UP, including Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Deoband. Last week, there were clashes in Kanpur which left nearly 40 people injured. Authorities in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, however, claimed there were no reports of violence in any of the locations.

West Bengal Stone-pelting in Howrah, national highway blocked, internet suspended

Protests were also held in Kolkata and Howrah, calling for Sharma's arrest. The protesters blocked the National Highway 116 connecting Howrah and the capital Kolkata and burned tires there. Stone-pelting was also reported from the area after which the police were forced to use tear gas shells. The Internet has been temporarily suspended in Howrah till 6 am on Monday.

Action Case filed against Sharma, Jindal, and others

On Thursday, the Delhi Police filed cases against Sharma and Jindal, among others, for inciting people on social media. The action came after numerous Muslim-majority nations criticized India over statements made by both. Another FIR was filed against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and priest Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

Comments What exactly did Sharma say?

During a recent debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel, Sharma stated because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects of their religious scriptures can also be mocked. She allegedly made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage to Aisha. Her remarks sparked uproar and sharp responses from numerous religious organizations and political parties.