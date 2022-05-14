Politics

Tripura: Manik Saha to be next CM after Deb resigns

Written by Abhishek Hari May 14, 2022, 08:10 pm 2 min read

Biplab Deb resigned as Tripura CM after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha will be the new chief minister of Tripura, replacing Biplab Deb, who resigned after four years in office on Saturday. In a sudden move, Deb resigned just a year ahead of the 2023 state election. Deb made the announcement after meeting with the governor, SN Arya, at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the 2018 Tripura elections, Deb became the state's CM, ending the Left Front's 25-year rule.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been aggressively garnering support in the region, and Deb was feeling the heat.

Before Deb, the BJP-ruled states of Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Karnataka also saw leadership changes in 2021 before the elections.

Reaction CM resignation comes as a surprise: Minister

"We are taken by surprise. Don't know what prompted him. But obviously, he had discussions with the party's top central leadership. The party may have some plans and we are confident that it will be good for the party," a minister in Deb's cabinet reportedly stated. Later, during a legislative meeting, Saha was chosen as the next CM candidate.

Statement There is hardly any opposition in Tripura: Deb earlier stated

When asked about Mamata Banerjee's TMC challenge in the state last month, Deb had said that the BJP is confident of comfortably winning the 60-member assembly in 2023. He also stated that any opposition the ruling government faces will come only from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). "There is hardly any opposition in Tripura...whatever remains of it is the CPM," Deb stated.

Information Who is Manik Saha?

Saha is also the incumbent Tripura BJP chief. As Tripura CM, he will now lead the BJP fight to retain the state in the upcoming assembly elections. Saha, known as master strategist, is known for his grassroots politics in the state.