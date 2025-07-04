Not ₹835cr, 'Ramayana' has an unreal budget of ₹1,600cr! 

The recently released teaser of Nitesh Tiwari 's upcoming epic, Ramayana: The Introduction, has taken the internet by storm. We have news to further fuel this storm. The film, which boasts an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, is reportedly made on a whopping budget of ₹1,600 crore!

Budget breakdown Budget split between 2 parts According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film's budget is divided into two parts. Ramayana Part 1 has been made on a budget of ₹900 crore, while Part 2 cost ₹700 crore. A source close to producer Namit Malhotra explained this division, saying that most of the investment in assets and world creation was done for Part 1, leaving only action sequences for Part 2.

Producer's perspective Producer treating it as a project of pride The source further revealed that the producer sees this as an investment of ₹1,600 crore for the entire Ramayana franchise. "Ramayana is the most ambitious film for the Malhotra family, and they are treating it as a project of pride," said the source. They are confident about recovering their investment and making profits by targeting a global audience with this visually spectacular project.