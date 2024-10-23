Yash finally confirms Ravan role in 'Ramayana'; teases 'KGF 3'
After months of speculation, KGF star Yash has finally confirmed that he will be playing the role of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming adaptation of the revered Hindu epic Ramayana. The actor is also co-producing the project. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash said he was excited about the role, saying, "As an actor, Ravan is the most exciting character to play." In addition, Yash also provided an exciting update on KGF 3.
Yash's unique approach to portraying Ravan
During the interview, Yash shared his take on the character of Ravan, saying he loves the complexity of the character. "I really like the shades and the nuances of the character. There is vast scope to present it in a very different way," he said. The actor also teased a unique take on Ravan in this adaptation, which also features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Yash's collaboration with Namit Malhotra on 'Ramayana'
Yash also spoke about working with Namit Malhotra, the CEO of DNEG VFX Studio and a co-producer on Ramayana. The collaboration came about when they were working on Toxic, for which DNEG is handling VFX. Malhotra suggested they work on Ramayana together, which Yash found interesting. This is a huge step in Yash's career as he enters Bollywood while staying true to his Kannada roots.
Yash's current and future projects: 'Toxic' and 'KGF 3'
Yash is currently busy with his 19th film, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film was earlier slated for an April 10, 2025 release but has been pushed back due to shooting delays. Apart from Toxic and Ramayana, Yash has also confirmed his participation in Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 3. He promised fans that the sequel is definitely happening but will take some patience as he works on his current projects.