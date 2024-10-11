Summarize Simplifying... In short The dispute resolution between Nadiadwala and Eros has paved the way for the production of 'Hera Pheri 3', a much-anticipated project for Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

In the meantime, Nadiadwala's 'Welcome to the Jungle', featuring Kumar, is nearing completion with 70% of the film already shot.

Firoz Nadiadwala has reclaimed 'Hera Pheri' rights

Nadiadwala reclaims 'Hera Pheri' rights: Expect Part 3 soon!

By Tanvi Gupta 02:50 pm Oct 11, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Famed producer Firoz Nadiadwala has successfully reclaimed the rights to his popular films, including Hera Pheri, by settling his debts with Eros International. A source close to the situation told Pinkvilla that Nadiadwala has received a No Due Certificate from a court of law for these films. "He is now free to make those films as per his will and is committed to entertain the audience and make a solid comeback," said the source.

Production plans

'Hera Pheri 3' production set to commence

The resolution of the dispute between Nadiadwala and Eros has cleared the way for Hera Pheri 3's production. The source added, "Hera Pheri 3 is a dream project for not just Firoz, but also the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty." "They are all ecstatic and happy with the fact that the lien has been paid back by Firoz, and the focus can now shift on creatives and logistics to take the film on floors."

Ongoing project

Meanwhile, Nadiadwala's 'Welcome to the Jungle' nears completion

Meanwhile, Kumar and his team have already shot about 70% of Welcome To The Jungle, another film produced by Nadiadwala. This big-budget jungle comedy is set to release toward the end of 2025. "The dues of Eros are cleared off, and the rights of not just Hera Pheri but many other films from Firoz's catalog are back to him," concluded the source.