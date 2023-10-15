Chiranjeevi-Sonali Bendre's 'Shankar Dada MBBS' to re-release in cinemas soon

By Isha Sharma 05:51 pm Oct 15, 202305:51 pm

'Shankar Dada MBBS' will re-release next month

Fans of megastar Chiranjeevi, it is time to mark your calendars! His 2004 hit Shankar Dada MBBS is set to re-release in cinemas on November 4. The exciting update was announced on Sunday, marking the 19th anniversary of the Telugu film. A remake of Rajkumar Hirani's Munnabhai MBBS, it co-starred Paresh Rawal, Sonali Bendre, and Girish Karnad and was helmed by Jayanth C Paranjee.

Know more about film, its sequel

Gemini Film Circuit bankrolled the 2004 film, while the music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Its sequel, Shankar Dada Zindabad, was released in 2007 and was adapted from Hirani's Lage Raho Munnabhai. Shankar Dada MBBS will reportedly be available in a 4K version on November 4, which will provide viewers with a high-quality experience. Interestingly, Munnabhai MBBS is also running in theaters limitedly.

