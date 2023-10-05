Watch '3 Idiots,' 'Munna Bhai' in halls again this October

By Isha Sharma 03:31 pm Oct 05, 202303:31 pm

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's films will be screened in selected Indian theaters soon

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, founded by director-producer-screenwriter-editor Vidhu Vinod Chopra has completed 45 years! To celebrate this iconic achievement, VVCF has partnered with PVR-INOX and the Film Heritage Foundation to re-release some iconic movies that were bankrolled by the banner or directed by Chopra. This offer will be applicable next week, between October 13 and October 19 in selected cinema halls across India.

These films will be screened as part of the festival

The movies that will be screened as a part of the special festival are Sazaye Maut (1981), Khamosh (1986), Parinda (1989), 1942: A Love Story (1994), Mission Kashmir (2000), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Parineeta (2005), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Eklavya (2007), and 3 Idiots (2009). These shows will be available in 28 cities and 50+ screens and further details will be shared soon.

Check out the announcement trailer here

'Sazaye Maut,' 'Khamosh' will be released for the first time

While all these films are stupendous in their own ways, Sazaye Maut and Khamosh, both directed by Chopra, deserve special mention since this is the first time these films will be screened! Sazaye Maut stars Naseeruddin Shah and Radha Saluja, while Khamosh features Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Amol Palekar. These films reportedly couldn't be released properly in their respective years.

VVC's contribution to Hindi cinema through various departments

Chopra has been a writer on memorable films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (screenplay), Parineeta (screenplay and dialogue), 3 Idiots (screenplay associate), and produced PK and Sanju, among others. He is a frequent collaborator of director Rajkumar Hirani and their PK, Sanju, and 3 Idiots are among Hindi cinema's highest grossers, with 3 Idiots also considered a landmark film vis-a-vis the Indian education system.

Notable accolades of VVC's career, upcoming projects

Chopra's first student short film, Murder at Monkey Hill (1976) won the National Film Award for Best Short Experimental Film and subsequently, his short documentary An Encounter with Faces, earned an Academy nomination in the Documentary Short Subject category in 1979. The FTII alumnus's upcoming film is the Vikrant Massey and Pallak Lalwani starrer education drama 12th Fail, releasing on October 27.

