Salman Khan did not charge anything for 'GodFather,' confirms Chiranjeevi

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 23, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

'GodFather' will be released on October 5.

As we are nearing the release date of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film GodFather, the megastar is busy with its promotional activities. During one such event, he confirmed that Salman Khan, who makes a cameo appearance in the film, did not charge anything to play the role. Slated for release on October 5, the film is directed by Mohan Raja. Read on to know more.

Chiranjeevi heaped praises on Khan and revealed that the latter did not charge anything for his role. He also marveled at the actor's love for films. The megastar said, "He will only do films for love. Hats off to Salman bhai. We love you." He added that director Puri Jagannadh was not ready to act, but he was eventually convinced to come on board.

About having no songs in the film, Chiru said, "The subject of GodFather is such that you don't wonder why there is no heroine or songs." To note, Chiranjeevi doesn't have a romantic interest. Nayanthara plays his half-sister. Satya Dev will be seen playing a pivotal role. Thaman composed the background score, while Nirav Shah is the cinematographer.

In case you didn't know, GodFather is the official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer led by Mohanlal. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial had Manju Warrier in an important role, while Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas made cameo appearances. A second installment of the Malayalam film is in the making. Titled Empuran, recently Sukumaran confirmed that the film will be rolled out soon.

Separately, it has been revealed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji that Ranbir Kapoor did not charge a penny for his recent blockbuster Brahmastra. "The truth is that the film has been made because of a lot of personal sacrifices. It is true that the amount that Ranbir would make as a star actor, he didn't take anything for the making of Brahmastra," he said.