Entertainment

IIFA 2022: Know all about venue, timing, where to watch

IIFA 2022: Know all about venue, timing, where to watch

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 03, 2022, 07:32 pm 2 min read

The IIFA 2022 kicked off on Friday.

The prestigious International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) is back! After a two-year gap, IIFA is back for its 22nd edition and will be hosted in Abu Dhabi. The IIFA confirmed that it received over 150 film nominations this year, so a diverse selection of films can be expected to be in line for the coveted awards. Here are all the details.

Venue When and where is IIFA taking place?

The upcoming IIFA 2022 will kick off on Friday and continue till on Saturday. Reportedly, the awards function is scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. A pre-award ceremony was held from Thursday to Friday, and a press conference was hosted on Thursday as well. Notably, the first IIFA was held in London.

Hosts Meet hosts of IIFA's 22nd edition

Director and producer Farah Khan along with actor Aparshakti Khurana (Stree) will be the emcees for the IIFA Rocks event that will be held on Friday. As for the main event of the IIFA 2022, which will be held on Saturday, famous Bollywood actor Salman Khan, along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts.

Broadcast Tune into Colors TV to watch IIFA

As per announcements, Colors TV will stream the function's live broadcast. Celebrities like Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakar, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Nora Fatehi will perform on Friday during the IIFA Rocks segment. Actors Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday are lined up to perform at the main event.

Nominations Get to know some of IIFA's top nominees

Some of the top nominees for the IIFA 2022 Awards include actor Siddharth Malhotra's Shershaah which reportedly got 12 nominations. Following Shershaah is Ranveer Singh's biographical film 83 with nine nominations. Up next is Ludo starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Fatima Sana Shaikh with six nominations. We'll be back with details about the winners of the IIFA Awards categories soon!