Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty not attending IIFA due to look-out notice

Rhea Chakraborty not attending IIFA due to look-out notice

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 03, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

Rhea Chakraborty was supposed to attend the IIFA event in Abu Dhabi from June 2-5.

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022 from June 2-5. However, she has now told a special court under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act that she will not be attending the awards ceremony. There's a lookout notice against her and Chakraborty has said she wasn't aware of this fact.

Context Why does this story matter?

A case was registered against Chakraborty after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. The two were reportedly dating each other.

In September 2020, she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) based on certain text messages.

After this, when she was granted bail, restrictions were imposed.

Hence, she had to seek permission from the court to travel abroad.

Information Court granted permission for Chakraborty to travel abroad

The court had partly allowed Chakraborty's miscellaneous application for the return of her passport and permission to travel abroad on Wednesday. However, Chakraborty's advocate Nikhil Maneshinde stated that she will not be needing the passport on Thursday. The Chehre actor had sought permission, Maneshinde said, as she wasn't aware of a lookout notice being issued against her by an agency.

Details Court directed NCB not to issue Chakraborty's passport

Based on Chakraborty's latest application, the court said on Friday, "Rhea Chakraborty is not desirous to avail passport and travel abroad for a limited period." "The respondent investigating agency (NCB) is directed not to issue the passport to the applicant," the court reportedly added. Chakraborty is accused number 10 in the case registered by the NCB probing the drug angle in Rajput's death.

History Here's what Chakraborty had in her plea

What was Chakraborty allowed to do exactly? She was granted four-day permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for the 22nd edition of IIFA. In her petition, the actor sought permission to travel to the United Arab Emirates capital from June 2-8. However, the court granted her permission from June 2-5 as the next hearing in her case is scheduled for June 7 (Tuesday).