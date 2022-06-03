Entertainment

'Samrat Prithviraj' review: Despite flaws, must-watch for period drama buffs

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 03, 2022

'Samrat Prithviraj' brilliantly depicts life of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.

After many speedbumps, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's film Samrat Prithviraj finally made its way to the big screen on Friday. Judging by the epic saga that unfolded on screen, we can confirm that the film has definitely been worth the wait! Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso—an epic poem narrating the life of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. Here's our detailed review.

Plot 'Samrat Prithviraj' gives apt introduction to great warrior

Samrat Prithviraj revolves around the warrior's (Kumar) story and his quest to protect his motherland against a foreign invasion led by Muhammad Ghori (Manav Vij). The film introduces us to Chand Vardai (Sonu Sood) the king's trustworthy aide and poet, counsel Kaka Kanha (Sanjay Dutt), and his wife Sanyogita (Chhillar). Actors Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Lalit Tiwari, Ajoy Chakrabarty, and Govind Pandey also appear.

Narrative Film's focus shifts to women's empowerment in second half

The first half focuses on Prithviraj Chauhan's heroism and his morals to respect and protect those who ask for help. With a lot to cover, the film seems to cut to sequences without giving them the much-needed build-up. In the second half, the narrative shifts toward women's empowerment and equality in an era where a woman's presence in the royal court was laughable.

Performances Kumar adds royalty to character, Chhillar gives memorable performance

Irrespective of the film's lack of depth in certain war sequences, the actors have definitely given their best. Kumar perfectly depicts the great king and adds his sense of poise and royalty to the role. Chhillar, who made her debut with the film, seems to be no rookie in the game. However, some characters would've added more impact if they were given more prominence.

Cons Romance often overlaps action sequences, misses impact

The film has its highlights, but no epic tale is complete without a dramatic war sequence, which is missing in the film. Romance often overlaps the serious tonality of the film and often runs as a separate sequence that gets connected rather abruptly. One of Chhillar's standout sequences toward the end definitely deserves a special mention as the debutant absolutely nails her performance.

Intricacies It lacks grandeur compared to other historical sagas

Manush Nandan's cinematography is commendable. But compared to other historical sagas, Samrat Prithviraj runs short in terms of grandeur. However, this can be easily overlooked thanks to the captivating acting performances. The film's screenplay completely immerses you into the saga. The background score boosts important scenes. Although, the music could have been better. Costume selection, too, is subtle and nothing too over the top.

Verdict Don't miss it! An epic saga of loyalty, love, politics

Samrat Prithviraj features a great mix of emotions, action, romance, and inside politics. The film successfully hooks you into its story and before you know it, by the end of those 136 minutes, you'll be at the edge of your seat, watching the drama unfold. Kumar's film is definitely a must-watch for all history buffs and period drama lovers. Verdict: 3/5 stars.