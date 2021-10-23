Akshay Kumar begins shooting for 'OMG 2', first posters out

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 23, 2021, 09:24 pm

'OMG 2': Release date of the film not yet announced

Akshay Kumar has started shooting for the much-anticipated sequel to the 2012 comedy flick OMG: Oh My God!, which is being helmed by Amit Rai. OMG 2 features actress Yami Gautam alongside Kumar while Pankaj Tripathi plays a key role. According to reports, the shooting had begun last month in Mumbai. Kumar appears in a different avatar in the OMG sequel. Here's more.

Posters

First look of Kumar in OMG similar to Lord Shiva

Kumar unveiled the first look posters from OMG 2 on his official social media handles. The Bell Bottom actor wrote, "Need your blessings and wishes for OMG 2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey." Gautam also shared the same posters on social media.

Twitter Post

Gautam to fans: Need your best wishes for this one

Details

Kumar says 'OMG 2' reflects on important social issue

"While the first film was based on religion, Oh My God 2 will be based in the Indian education system. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the...protagonist," a source earlier told Bollywood Hungama. Earlier, Kumar had portrayed Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham in Padman, which also gave a powerful message on menstruation hygiene of women. Padman received much appreciation from the Indian audience.

Information

When will 'OMG 2' release in theaters?

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is a venture jointly backed by Cape of Good Films, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde, and Vipul D Shah. The first installment of the OMG franchise starred Paresh Rawal, who starts a legal battle against God for destroying his shop in a natural calamity. The film also featured Mithun Chakraborty as the protagonist. It is unclear when the sequel will release.

Twitter Post

Taran Adarsh confirms Kumar's new project

Projects

From 'Sooryavanshi' to 'Gorkha', Kumar to feature in several movies

Apart from this, Kumar will feature in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which releases on November 5. He also has Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Kumar will appear in Bachchan Pandey and in Prithviraj, a biopic on Prithviraj Chauhan. He also wrapped the Ooty schedule of Ram Setu and will be seen portraying war hero Major General Ian Cardozo in Gorkha.