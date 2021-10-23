Vin Diesel walks late Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 23, 2021, 09:03 pm

Meadow Walker's godfather Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle at her wedding

Late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in an elegant ceremony in the Dominican Republic earlier this month. The model shared photos from the wedding on social media which took the internet by storm. And, fans got super emotional as it was her late father's Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel who walked her down the aisle.

Details

Walker shared photos with Diesel on Instagram

The 22-year-old also shared a photo with Diesel as he walked her down the aisle. Notably, Diesel is her godfather and he took the place of Walker, who died in 2013, at the wedding. She shared a monochrome video of the ceremony and captioned it, "We're married!!!!" while announcing the big news to followers. Also, the bride is seen in a minimalist wedding dress.

Updates

'Fast and Furious' star Jordana Brewster one of the attendees

The beachside wedding was a private affair with only a few guests in attendance. Diesel's daughters as well as Fast and Furious actor Jordana Brewster were seen in the video posted by Walker. Her engagement with Thornton-Allan happened in August this year. In a picture she posted earlier this month on social media, the couple could be seen flaunting their rings by a pool.

History

Walker honored her late father during 'F9's premiere

Earlier this year, Walker honored her father by making a red-carpet appearance at the premiere of F9. The most recent installment of the franchise was released in June this year. To note, Diesel also hinted at Walker's possible role in the next installment of Fast and Furious. He said that he would not count anything out about her appearance in the upcoming film.

Relationship

Walker and her godfather Diesel share a special bond

Photos and videos of Diesel and Walker from the wedding made the netizens emotional. For the uninitiated, Diesel and Walker share a special bond. The actor has often talked about the deep bond they both share. He told, during one of his interactions with Extra TV, that Walker was the first person to wish him on Father's Day and it makes him feel special.