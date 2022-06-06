Entertainment

Death threat issued to Salman Khan, security beefed up

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 06, 2022

Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received anonymous death threats.

Security has been beefed up for Bollywood actor Salman Khan by the Maharashtra Home Department after a letter containing death threat was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on Sunday. The threat came to light when Salim's guards spotted an unsigned letter with the message "Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)," at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand promenade.

Details Letter was discovered during Salim's morning walk

The letter was addressed to Khan and his screenwriter father. Reportedly, Salim went to take a walk around 7:40am on Sunday. When he sat on a bench, which is his usual spot to rest after walking, the letter was noticed there. Later, the veteran film producer informed the cops about it. A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the police.

Investigation Investigation is being conducted at Bandra Bandstand

After registering the case, the law enforcement officials have been checking the CCTV footage of the Bandra Bandstand area. They are also conducting a thorough investigation and are conducting inquiries of locals. Reportedly, the matter is being taken seriously as this has come just days after the fatal shooting of the Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

Details Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29

According to reports, Salim's statement has been recorded and a case has been filed for "criminal intimidation." Moose Wala was mercilessly gunned down on May 29 by unidentified persons in Punjab's Mansa district. His assassination came a day after the government of Punjab withdrew his security cover. Shortly after his death, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed the responsibility for the assassination via a Facebook post.

History In 2018, Bishnoi had issued death threat to Khan

Bishnoi wrote in his Facebook post that Moose Wala had been assassinated to avenge the death of Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, who was a Youth Akali Dal leader. To recall, Bishnoi had issued a threat on Khan's life back in 2018. Bishnoi and his gang had even allegedly conducted a recce of Salman Khan's house but were arrested before they could do anything.