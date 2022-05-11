Entertainment

'Dobaaraa': Anurag Kashyap-directorial to premiere at London Indian Film Festival

'Dobaaraa': Anurag Kashyap-directorial to premiere at London Indian Film Festival

Written by Isha Sharma May 11, 2022, 01:40 pm 2 min read

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap are collaborating for the third time in 'Dobaaraa'

Dobaaraa has been chosen as the opening night movie for the 13th edition of London Indian Film Festival (LIFF). Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the thriller will be screened on June 23, followed by its India release on July 1. Kashyap's frequent collaborator Taapsee Pannu is leading the venture. This year, LIFF will be held from June 23 to July 3 at the BFI Southbank.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pannu and Kashyap have collaborated for Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh.

While the first one is a romantic drama, the latter is a sports film. Now, the duo is teaming up for a thriller, which will reportedly deal with time travel.

We have seen Pannu in movies made in the same vein, particularly Looop Lapeta and Game Over.

So, in short, we are excited.

Information Know more about the film

The screening at LIFF will be followed by a Q&A round featuring Kashyap. Pannu thanked the organizers of the festival online. "Dear London, Humbled and hope you like the time trip we take u on in Dobaaraa," she said. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Sunir Kheterpal, and Gaurav Bose, the supernatural thriller is based on Oriol Paulo's 2018 Spanish-language film Mirage.

Details What is special about the festival this year?

LIFF 2022 will focus particularly on women-led craft. In addition to Dobaaraa, Konkona Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal's The Rapist, directed by Aparna Sen, will also be screened. Additionally, Anik Dutta's tribute to film maestro Satyajit Ray, titled Aparajito, is also expected to grab eyeballs. Talking of short films, Mumbai-based filmmaker Riyad Vinci Wadia's Too Desi Too Queer has also received the screening honor.

Fact Kashyap and LIFF share good relationship

Interestingly, Kashyap isn't a new name at LIFF. His That Girl in Yellow Boots and Gangs of Wasseypur were also screened in the previous editions. About Kashyap, festival director Cary Rajinder Sawhney said, "Anurag delivers yet another fresh directorial approach and a compelling twisted story. Actor Taapsee Pannu steals the show as a young woman trapped between two lives in different decades."