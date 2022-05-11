Entertainment

'Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi' trailer promises intense social drama

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 11, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

'Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi' trailer is here. (Photo credit: Twitter/@vaibbhavt)

SonyLIV is here with its next heartwarming web series, Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi. Starring Vaibhav Tatwawadi as the titular character, the show will feature the return of Nirmal Pathak to his village and his struggles of bringing forth societal change. Produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Korade, made under the Kyra Kumar Kreations banner, the show just received its trailer. Here's a breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the pandemic adversely impacting big-screen releases and television soaps failing to impress, Indians have increasingly accepted OTT shows.

Thus it's important for us to have good quality social dramas in this sphere, such as Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi.

A popular face in Marathi cinema, Tatwawadi (he starred in Bajirao Mastani and Lipstick Under My Burkha) is also an able candidate to lead.

Trailer This is what trailer shows us

In a relatable scene, the entire village goes gaga when Pathak returns to his family in the village after presumably a long time. They refer to him as a close friend of superstar Salman Khan and local boys charge money for anyone wishing to see the "city-return" man. However, their attitude changes when Pathak begins to call out on their casteist and sexist behavior.

Comments Reform: Pathak has steep road ahead of him

In the name of age-old traditions and penchant for purity, Pathak receives quite a strong opposition to his trying to reform his village. We get a hint that there are some secrets regarding his father, too. Directed by Satish Nair and Rahul Pandey and written by Pandey, the trailer impresses us with the dialogs. The web series is yet to receive a premiere date.

Twitter Post Catch the trailer here

Information It seems like newer version of 'Swades'

As the similarities are hard to ignore, one might find Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi quite akin to Shah Rukh Khan's Swades (2004). But this is hardly a bad thing for we need more awareness with regards to social issues through popular media. Tatwawadi aside, the show co-stars Alka Amin, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Jha, Akash Makhija, Garima Singh, Ishita Ganguly, and Kumar Saurabh.