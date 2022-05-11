Entertainment

Here's why Jacqueline Fernandez has approached court to travel abroad

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 11, 2022, 08:04 pm 2 min read

Jacqueline Fernandez is seeking permission to travel abroad for work amid the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez has moved the Delhi High Court seeking permission to travel abroad to attend the IIFA awards to be held in Abu Dhabi. She has sought a 15-day exemption for it. Fernandez has to take permission from the court since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued an active LoC (Look Out Circulars) against her, disallowing her to leave the country without proper approval.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fernandez is currently under the watch for her alleged connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in Tihar jail.

Chandrasekhar allegedly masterminded the Rs. 200cr money laundering case which he carried out while in prison.

During its investigation, the ED found he had showered Fernandez with several lavish gifts like diamond jewelry, a horse, and Persian cats.

The actor has admitted to taking the gifts.

Details Here's more on Fernandez's plea

Fernandez has also sought permission to travel to Nepal and France for work. To recall, last year, she was briefly detained by the immigration officials at the Mumbai International Airport. That time, she was supposed to leave for Muscat but was summoned to Delhi for an interrogation. Last month, reports suggested that the ED has attached Fernandez's assets worth Rs. 7.27cr in the case.

Statement Actor was showered with many expensive gifts

As for gifts, Fernandez confessed to getting lavish gifts like two Gucci gym wear outfits, three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two pairs of diamond earrings, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, and jewelry sets. She was also given a Mini Cooper which she returned, ED was told. Chandrasekhar had also reportedly arranged private jet trips and sponsored her hotel stays several times.

Information Fernandez not the only Bollywood actor attached to conman

Notably, she isn't the only Bollywood actor to be linked to Chandrasekhar. Names of Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, and Harman Baweja were also mentioned by him. Fatehi, Ali Khan, Pednekar, and Kapoor have been questioned, too. Last month, Tamil Nadu politician TTV Dhinakaran was called in for questioning for connections to Chandrashekhar.