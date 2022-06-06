Entertainment

'Sherdil': KK's first track since demise releasing today

Jun 06, 2022

'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' is KK's first song to be released posthumously.

Five days after KK's demise, the makers of Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga will be unveiling his much-anticipated track from the film, Dhoop Paani Bahne De on Monday. This will be his first posthumous release. He passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest a few hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31. Reportedly, KK's swansong was recorded for Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Context Why does this story matter?

KK, who is credited with singing over 700 songs, received nationwide acclaim majorly through his Bollywood chartbusters, such as Dil Ibadat and Labon Ko.

He had been away from mainstream Hindi songs for some time and this was one of the few "commercial" songs he recorded in the recent past.

It's melancholic that this was his first and last track for Srijit Mukherji.

Tribute Song announcement had come on Sunday

On Sunday, Mukherji took to Twitter to pay tribute to KK. In an emotional post, he wrote, "Never imagined in my wildest dreams the first song of Sherdil will be released in his absence. Travel well, my friend." Earlier, Mukherji had shared a priceless video from the recording that showed the vocalist crooning Chhod Aaye Hum for Gulzar, while the lyricist looked absolutely spellbound.

Looking back KK had called track 'a beautiful song'

In April, the vocalist had sent his fans into a frenzy after sharing some pictures from the song's recording session. He wrote, "Sang a beautiful song for my old friend Shantanu Moitra for a new friend Sriit Mukherji." He had also expressed his gratitude to the makers for trusting him with the track, and all the images oozed out excitement and evident camaraderie.

Connection KK, Gulzar go way back

Dhoop Paani Bahne De has been written by Gulzar. Interestingly, KK's breakthrough was through the cult classic Chhod Aaye Hum from Maachis, which was also penned by the veteran lyricist. The Pal singer had strong ties with Moitra, too. Their friendship can be traced back to their Delhi days when KK had sung his first jingle for Moitra, and also worked on Kachchi Kaliyaan.

Twitter Post In memoriam: Witness KK singing 'Chhod Aaye Hum' for Gulzar

Farewell @KK_Pal, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema. pic.twitter.com/LiNvcOBnW3 — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) May 31, 2022