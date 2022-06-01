Entertainment

Bengali singer Rupankar slammed for making controversial remarks on KK

Jun 01, 2022

KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night.

While the entire country is still reeling under the pain of losing iconic Bollywood singer KK, controversies have already started rearing their ugly heads. Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi, well-known as Rupankar, has invited netizens' ire for passing "disrespectful" remarks about the deceased singer. On Tuesday evening, hours before KK's demise, Rupankar had said in a video, "We all perform better than him." Details inside.

Video 'You all are speaking about KK...Who is K man?'

In the volatile Facebook video, an agitated Rupankar, after calling KK "a wonderful singer," went on to say that regional Bengali artists perform better than him. Also targeting audiences, he asked, "Why don't you feel the same way about us? You all are speaking about KK...Who is K man? (sic)" The overwhelming response and love enjoyed by the Bollywood singer left Rupankar "disappointed."

One KK fan wrote on Twitter, "Typical of chronic cynicism, inferiority complex from not being able to be up there, in performance, fan-following, fame, and money." Another fan expressed their shock over the video and tweeted, "If a singer can't respect another singer, then he doesn't deserve to be called an artist." Another fan reprimanded Rupankar and said, "Have some shame."

Details Who is 'we' in Rupankar's statement?

After coming under the radar, Rupankar has claimed that his comments weren't meant for the Pal singer. He emphasized that he rather wanted to rally support for regional artists. He used the word "us" in the clip to refer to a plethora of Bengali singers. This list included him, Anupam Roy, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Iman Chakraborty, Raghab Chatterjee, Manomay Bhattacharya, and the band Cactus.

Rupankar, while reacting in the wake of KK's sudden demise, has clarified that his comments have been misinterpreted and he did not intend to hurt anyone. The 48-year-old, who was on a flight when the incident occurred, received the news on Wednesday morning. "I was in Bhubaneswar and learned about the news after my flight landed. It is shocking and unfortunate."

Updates FIR registered at New Market Police Station

Separately, several concert attendees have thrashed the event organizers after KK breathed his last. They claimed that ACs weren't functional and the extreme heat aggravated his health. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the New Market Police Station. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government honored KK with a gun salute at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata in the presence of his family on Wednesday.