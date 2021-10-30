Firecracker ban: What are the rules in different states?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 02:27 pm

What are the rules regarding firecrackers this Diwali?

The festive season is here and so is the annual debate about the use of firecrackers around this time. Deteriorating air quality has already been a major issue for cities like Delhi and Mumbai and the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the woes of residents. Here's how different states across the country are tackling the issue this Diwali.

Delhi

Delhi's cracker ban in place till 2022

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has imposed a ban on the storage, sale, and use of all firecrackers in the capital city until January 1, 2022. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government said police will take strict action against violators. The city government will also launch a "Patake Nahi, Diye Jalao" campaign to ensure the implementation of the rule.

West Bengal

Calcutta HC orders blanket ban in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in West Bengal until December 31. The order also applies to "green" crackers which are said to cause lesser pollution. The order came on a petition filed by environmental activist Roshni Ali. Earlier, the state government had allowed the bursting of green crackers.

Haryana

Haryana: Majority of districts follow blanket ban

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board directed 14 districts that fall in the National Capital Region (NCR) to impose a ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers. The order is in line with directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court of India. However, green crackers can be used in the remaining districts.

Punjab

Punjab gives 2-hour window for Diwali, Gurpurab

The Punjab government has completely banned firecrackers in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh on account of poor air quality index (AQI) in those areas. However, it has allowed the bursting of green crackers during a two-hour window on Diwali and Gurpurab. The time window given by the state government for these festivals is 8 pm to 10 pm.

Other states

Rules in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Bihar

Odisha has banned the sale and usage of firecrackers during the festive season. Green crackers, however, have been allowed. The Rajasthan government has also imposed a similar restriction while allowing the use of green crackers across the state. The state government has warned of levying heavy fines in case of violations. Similar restrictions have been imposed in Bihar.

SC

SC asks states to comply with order

Notably, the Supreme Court has asked all states and UTs to strictly comply with its order on firecracker ban. It, however, noted that there is no complete ban as green crackers can be used. "Nobody can be permitted to play with the life of others, more particularly the senior citizens and the children," a top court bench remarked.