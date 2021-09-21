Student groups urge Jamia Millia Islamia to reopen its campus

Students have been facing serious problems due to the closure of schools, colleges, and university campuses, the groups said

Various student groups have urged Jamia Millia Islamia to reopen its campus in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Although other central varsities like the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have initiated phase-wise reopening of their campuses, Jamia Millia Islamia has not yet made any announcement in this regard. Here are more details.

Information

The groups demanding the reopening of campus

In a joint statement, student groups like the All India Students' Association (AISA), Campus Front of India, Students' Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Students' Federation of India, and others have demanded that the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia be reopened at the earliest.

Statement

Students have been facing problems due to closure of colleges

For almost two years since the establishment of a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, students have been facing serious problems due to the closure of schools, colleges, and university campuses. At a point in time, it was necessary to close all campuses due to increasing COVID-19 cases and health issues. But now, the situation has totally changed, the statement said.

Courses

Many institutions and public places have already opened: Statement

Many institutions and public places have already opened and with adequate sanitization and social distancing, people have started using all the public facilities, the statement said. An official of the varsity, however, said it was decided in a meeting that students of courses like Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) and science courses that require practical work should be allowed to access libraries and laboratories.

Ph.D. students

A notification is likely to be issued soon: Official

It was also decided that Ph.D. students who have to submit their thesis by the end of the year be allowed to enter the campus, provided they have received at least one dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, he said. A notification is likely to be issued soon on reopening of the campus, he claimed.

Meeting

Some met the Proctor of the university, but in vain

Meanwhile, the student groups said some of them met the Proctor of the university, but in vain. "From his words, we understood that there is not much possibility of re-opening Jamia Millia Islamia in the near future. The university's meetings were held four to five days ago, but its minutes are not yet released," the groups said.

Education system

Students are also facing issues due to ever-increasing digital divide

Students have also been facing issues due to the ever-increasing digital divide and relentless natural calamities, it said. Stating that international institutions like UNICEF have maintained that there's no point in keeping campuses closed, the groups said re-opening Jamia is the only solution. "Without re-opening classes, the education system will deteriorate further. So, we demand the university authorities reopen the campus immediately," it added.