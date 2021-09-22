Delhi receives moderate rain today; will set new monsoon record

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 22, 2021, 12:29 pm

Delhi will likely receive moderate rainfall on Wednesday, further breaking records for this monsoon season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Delhi on Wednesday, forecasting moderate rainfall in parts of the city. Delhi, which has already witnessed tremendous rainfall this monsoon season, will further break records, the forecast suggests. Heavy downpour is also expected at isolated regions, according to the weather department. Here are more updates on the weather.

Maximum temperature at 32 degree Celsius; minimum 26

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are expected in parts of Delhi-NCR. Rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm is considered to be "moderate." The maximum temperature today is likely to be 32 degree Celsius and the minimum could settle at 26 degree Celsius, according to the weather department. On Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory had recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall.

Light rainfall predicted until Sunday

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light rainfall (between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm) from Thursday until Sunday. Thunderstorms are also possible on Monday and Tuesday. Separately, the city's air quality index (AQI) is expected to remain in "satisfactory" range. "With the presence of light rain, AQI is going to be in the satisfactory category," officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi sees heaviest monsoon season in decades

Delhi has already witnessed 1,164.7 mm of rainfall this monsoon season (between June 1 and September 21) - the third-highest rainfall ever recorded in the city and the highest since 1964. It is also double the downpour reported last year. Further, the record will likely be broken in the coming days. Normally, the city records 653.6 mm rainfall during the monsoon season.

Delhi records highest September rainfall in 77 years

In September so far, the national capital has recorded over 400 mm of rainfall - the highest for the month in 77 years. A record of 417.3 mm rainfall was scripted in the September of 1944.