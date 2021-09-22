Delhi FC beat Kerala Blasters, enter maiden Durand Cup quarterfinals

Delhi FC started the game on a bright note as they drew out a couple of outstanding saves from the Blasters goalkeeper

Willis Plaza's second-half strike took Delhi FC to their maiden Durand Cup quarterfinals as they beat ISL giants Kerala Blasters 1-0 in their third and final group fixture at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Delhi FC started the game on a bright note as they drew out a couple of outstanding saves from the Blasters goalkeeper.

The Blasters also looked to probe with set-pieces

The Blasters also looked to probe with set-pieces, but Lovepreet did well to punch the ball out. Delhi FC then got a free kick from quite a long way out, and Anwar Ali lined it up, but it went over the bar.

Plaza was then introduced and almost made an instant impact

Plaza was then introduced by Delhi FC and he almost made an instant impact. In a chaotic situation in the box, he managed to turn three defenders and somehow got his shot away, but it was blocked. A few minutes later, Samuel Shadap had a crack from distance, which the goalkeeper almost spilled.

Teams went into the halftime break with a 0-0 scoreline

It was indeed a very lively first half, but the teams went into the halftime break with a 0-0 scoreline. Delhi FC again started the second half in a better way as an early chance presented itself. Some neat play down the right of the Blasters defense, Rinreithen Shaiza crossed it across the face of goal but Jangra couldn't get there in time.

Plaza was causing a lot of problems for Blasters defense

A few moments later, Plaza who brought the ball down in the box, turned and fired a shot at goal, but it was straight at the goalkeeper and he parried it away. Plaza was causing a lot of problems for the Blasters defense, and he finally had something to show for it in the 52nd minute.

Blasters had few half-chances before a golden chance presented itself

He received the ball in the box with his back to the goal, turned two defenders, dragged it onto his left, and found the bottom corner of the near post. Delhi FC got their well-deserved lead. The Blasters then had a few half-chances, before a golden chance fell their way. It was one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

However, Ali heroically got back to make stunning goalline clearance

However, Anwar Ali heroically got back to make a stunning goalline clearance and preserved his team's 1-0 lead. Kerala Blasters then saw one final chance to get their equalizer, but Lovepreet again made a stunning one-on-one save to deny them.