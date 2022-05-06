Entertainment

5 couples we want on 'Koffee with Karan' S07 couch

5 couples we want on 'Koffee with Karan' S07 couch

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 06, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

5 couples we'd love to see on 'Koffee with Karan' Season 7!

Koffee with Karan last aired in 2019 and loads have changed in the tinseltown since then. Stars have gotten married, become pregnant/parents and South Indian cinema has overtaken the film industries. So, Koffee with Karan S7 has a lot to cover (yes...it's happening!) While Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone seem like confirmed guests, here are five other showbiz couples we'd love to see!

#1 Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Despite being that couple that does not shy away from indulging in PDAs at events, power duo Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas has never appeared on any talk show together. The infamous Koffee with Karan couch can mark that debut. Host Karan Johar can grill them on their marriage and ask them about their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, among other topics.

#2 Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to Koffee with Karan. She has appeared once with Kareena Kapoor Khan and another time with her sister Rhea Kapoor on the show. But, as a married couple, Sonam and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja can surely make their glorious entry to the show. Topics to be covered? Relationship (much of which we don't know), parenthood, etc.

#3 Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a super-tight ceremony on December 9 last year. On the show, they have showed up as individuals, but we surely want to see them together on the couch and spill about their relationship. They NEVER made it official and were so secretive about the same that it felt like they are spies safeguarding a secret mission!

#4 Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make for an adorable pair! The two have also been vocal about their plans and Arora has also previously told Bombay Times that they "really get each other." She also revealed to the portal that she wants to grow old with him. We would love to see them talk about their chemistry and future plans on the show.

#5 Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have previously appeared on the talk show as a married couple. On July 3, 2021, they suddenly sent everyone in shock and announced their decision to part ways. They didn't provide any reason behind breaking off their 15-year-long togetherness. Since they are still amicable to one another, we would love to hear them speak on this sudden heart-breaking decision.