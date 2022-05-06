Entertainment

5 films you can watch on OTT this weekend

The weekend is almost here and so is your watchlist! This week in our list, we have mentioned some films that are directly premiering on OTT platforms, and there are also some movies that have seen theatrical releases and are now debuting digitally. So, what are you waiting for? Take a look at our top five picks to enjoy your two days of weekend.

#1 'Saani Kaayidham': On Amazon Prime Video from May 6

Saani Kaayidham, starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles, has been described as an "action crime drama loosely based on real events" of the 1980s. The film's title means paper made from low-quality pulp and its director Arun Matheswaran emphasizes that people will understand why he chose this name after watching the film. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

#2 'Man Of The Match': Streaming on Amazon Prime currently

Kannada film Man Of The Match hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (May 5). Starring Nataraj S Bhat, Vasuki Vaibhav, and Dharmanna Kadooru in the lead roles, the film has been bankrolled by late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions. Touted to be a comedy drama, D Satya Prakash has directed the film.

#3 'Thar': Hits Netflix on Friday

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Hindi film Thar is gearing up for Netflix premiere on May 6. The film stars Anil Kapoor, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mukti Mohan, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Anurag Kashyap has written the dialogs for this noir thriller that is set in a desert in Rajasthan. Shreya Dev Dube is the cinematographer.

#4 'Payanigal Gavanikkavum': Stream it on aha Tamil

Payanigal Gavanikkavum (meaning Passengers take note) is available on the Tamil branch of the Telugu streamer aha. Starring Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Karunakaran, and Kavithalaya Krishnan, the Tamil film has been directed and written by SP Shakthivel. The film is the official Tamil remake of Malayalam film Vikruthi, which starred Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir. Vikruthi had released in 2019 to positive reviews from critics.

#5 'Jhund': Hitting ZEE5 on May 6

Jhund is a sports drama starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, which is gearing up for digital debut on ZEE5 on May 6. The film is a biographical drama about social worker Vijay Barse (Bachchan), a retired sports teacher from Nagpur who starts a slum soccer movement in his town. Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, known for Sairat, marked his Hindi debut directorial with this film.