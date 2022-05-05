Entertainment

5 best releases hitting Netflix in the next 10 days

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 05, 2022, 07:23 pm 2 min read

Netflix started May on a good note having streamed films and shows like Radhe Shyam (Hindi), The Pentaverate Clark, and the like. The next few days will also be chock-a-block with several offerings. For instance, on May 6 itself, the streamer is coming out with Thar, Welcome to Eden, and The Sound of Magic. Let's see the other top five upcoming releases on Netflix.

#1 'Better Call Saul' season 6, episode 5

The first part of the sixth season of Better Call Saul culminates on May 23. The second part will air from July 11 to August 15. On May 10, Netflix will host the fifth episode, titled Black and Blue. "While business booms for Jimmy, the vise tightens on the cat-and-mouse game between Gus and Lalo," reads the synopsis of episode five. We are excited!

#2 'Beast'

Veera Raghavan (Thalapathy Vijay) is a former R&AW agent who quits his job after a young civilian dies during his mission. During a visit to the mall, he is forced to get back to work when the mall gets hijacked by terrorists. The film will be shown in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Beast is set to stream on Netflix from May 11.

#3 'Our Father'

Our Father is Netflix's new true-crime docuseries based on the true story of Dr. Donald Cline, a fertility doctor from Indiana, US, whose license was suspended for a shocking reason. The doctor had reportedly impregnated dozens of women at his clinic with his own sperm without their knowledge. This documentary will stream on Netflix from May 11 and will clash with Beast.

#4 'Senior Year'

Starring Australian actor Rebel Wilson in her 20th full-length film, Senior Year will have her character, Stephanie Conway (40), wanting to "go back to school, to finish my senior year." And, that is because she was in a coma for the last 20 years and missed out on her graduation. The comedy film hits Netflix on May 13. Alex Hardcastle is at the helm.

#5 'Anger Management'

If you want to watch something of the 2000s, go for Anger Management. The Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson-starrer (2003) will start streaming from on May 15. Sandler, known for all things comedy, plays the character of Dave Buznik, a businessman falsely sentenced to undergo an anger management program. He meets his aggressive instructor (Nicholson) who has quite the opposite effect on him.