Entertainment

'Ante Sundaraniki' teaser: Fun ride led by Nani, Nazriya Nazim

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 20, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Ante Sundaraniki finally got its first teaser! The Telugu comedy drama, written and directed by Vivek Athreya, stars Nani and Nazriya Nazim in the lead characters. While Nani plays a Hindu man named Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad "Sundar," Nazim is a Christian lady named Leela Thomas. Mythri Movie Makers has bankrolled the project, which will release on June 10.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nazim enters the Telugu film industry with Ante Sundaraniki after establishing herself in a solid way in the Tamil and Malayalam movie industries.

Separately, Nani has a huge fan base in Tollywood. After his intense performance in Shyam Singha Roy (2021), his fans are eagerly waiting to see his comedy side.

So, this wait combined with Nani-Nazim's fresh pairing might be worth it.

Teaser What does the teaser offer?

The teaser establishes Sundar's character right from the first frame. A devout Hindu, he performs puja sincerely, wears a weird combination of shirt and dhoti to office, is pampered by his family, but is also forced to follow what astrologers and horoscope readers say. Leela's family, on the other hand, are Christians. The character of Leela is somewhat opposite to Sundar's tight persona.

Conflict What is the real conflict though?

Sundar and Leela eventually fall in love, shocking their families. The religious divide, however, isn't the ONLY conflict, as there is much more. That is, thankfully, not shown to us. Keeping the viewers pondering is where the teaser to Ante Sundaraniki (which means The thing about Sundar is) wins. But, the video's length at 2:10 minutes is too long to be called a teaser.

Information Know more about the upcoming film

Vivek Sagar's background score provides the appropriate breeziness in the clip. Apart from Nani and Nazim, the upcoming movie stars Azhagam Perumal (Deepan Anthony from The Family Man 2) as her father. VK Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, Harshavarshan, and Rahul Ramakrishna round up the cast of the Telugu film. Ante Sundaraniki will be simultaneously released as Adade Sundara in Tamil and Aha Sundara in Malayalam.