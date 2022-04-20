Entertainment

Watch these 5 South Indian sports dramas before 'Jersey' releases

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is gearing up for a grand release on April 22. One of the highly awaited sports dramas, the film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu blockbuster by the same name. So, before it gets its theatrical premiere, why not watch some South Indian sports dramas that are available across various OTT platforms? We have listed the top five.

#1 'Jersey'

The first name on the list is of the Telugu film, Jersey, itself. Starring Nani, it released in 2019 to thumping response. The original film was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who is the helmer of the remake, too. The movie also won two National Film Awards for being the Best Feature Film (Telugu) and for Best Editing. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

#2 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

Sarpatta Parambarai is up next. The Tamil drama, starring Arya and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles, was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 22 last year. In the period drama, Arya plays the character of a boxer named Kabilan Munirathnam. Set in the 1970s, the Pa Ranjith directorial also has hard hitting messages on casteism apart from being a gripping sports movie.

#3 'Ghani'

Ghani hits the OTT space on the same day as Jersey's (Hindi) theatrical outing. The Telugu film, starring Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles, is heading for a digital premiere on April 22 on aha. This drama revolves around an aspiring boxer who had quit the game due to a childhood trauma. How he overcomes it is the story.

#4 'Godha'

Malayalam film Godha follows the story of a gatta gusthi coach's son who falls in love with a woman wrestler from Punjab. Directed by Basil Joseph, it stars has Tovino Thomas, Renji Panicker, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. The film released in 2017 and had earned almost three times its budget. Watch this blockbuster sports comedy on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'Chennai 600028' series

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Chennai 600028 (2007) is a rib-tickling sports drama that follows a group of men and their passion for cricket. The film's second instalment, released in 2016, shows how the same group is still struggling to play the sport and that they are in their mid-30s. Disney+ Hotstar is streaming the second part, while the first is available on MX Player.