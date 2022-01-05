In making since years, Rana Daggubati's '1945' finally getting released

'1945,' directed by Sathyasivaa, also features Regina Cassandra

Rana Daggubati has a long list of films waiting for release. He will next be seen in the period drama, 1945, along with Regina Cassandra. On January 4, the film's makers announced on their Twitter space that it will be released this Friday, January 7. While sharing the news, they also unveiled a new poster that had the pan-Indian star as a soldier.

Importance Why does this story matter?

The film had started rolling way back in 2016, but it was in 2019, it hit a major roadblock. 1945 was to hit theaters on December 31, 2019, but differences between the film's producer and Daggubati pushed the release date to eternity. Then the pandemic happened. Now the film is finally gearing up for premiere, but Daggubati still hasn't tweeted anything about it.

Along with announcing the release date, makers also dropped an intense trailer, which indicated the film will be a fierce drama. Written and directed by Sathyasivaa, it was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. SN Rajarajan of K Production has backed the project. Besides Daggubati and Cassandra, it co-stars Sathyaraj, and Nassar in pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film.

Interestingly, 1945 got saved of a very tough competition. RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was also supposed hit cinema halls on January 7, but just a few days ago makers of the upcoming magnum opus, starring Ram Charan-Jr. NTR, announced the film's premiere has been put on hold indefinitely. So, was the period drama's release date a strategic move? We certainly believe so.

Details Daggubati will next be seen in 'Virata Parvam,' 'Bheemla Nayak'

Meanwhile, Daggubati has a couple more films up for release like Virata Parvam, and Bheemla Nayak. Virata Parvam has been directed by Venu Udugula, and co-stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, and Nandita Das in pivotal roles. As far as Bheemla Nayak is concerned, the film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It has Pawan Kalyan in the lead part.