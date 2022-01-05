After 'RRR,' Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' release postponed

'Radhe Shyam' has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar

Confirming fears, makers of Radhe Shyam announced the film's release is indeed getting postponed. The team behind the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-led romance saga wrote, "We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation." The buzz around the same was doing the rounds since long, and now this update, though disappointing, is a rather smart move.

Importance Why does this story matter?

India has been witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases over the past week. And all the main states, where Radhe Shyam might click, like its home turf Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other South Indian states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, are the five worst hit places. So, releasing the much-awaited project in less-than-ideal conditions can amount to losses (creative and financial).

Quote 'Your love will help us rise over these tough times'

The statement issued by UV Creations, the producer of the film, read, "Considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens." "Radhe Shyam is a story about love v/s destiny and we're sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together," it added.

Twitter Post Read the statement here

Information 'Radhe Shyam' was scheduled for a Sankranti release

The fantasy period drama was earlier scheduled to be premiered on January 14, on Sankranti. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the Prabhas and Hegde starrer's release was planned in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Bankrolled by UV Creations, the film is set to be presented by Bhushan Kumar via his T-Series label. The new release date has not been announced yet.

Information Some days back, 'RRR's release delay was announced

Just yesterday, Krishna Kumar had tweeted, "Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high," hinting at a release delay. A few days back, makers of RRR, yet another magnum opus, postponed the film's release. That venture was supposed to hit theaters a week before Radhe Shyam.