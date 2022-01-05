Birthday girl Deepika Padukone's OTT debut 'Gehraiyaan' postponed to February-11

'Gehraiyaan' will showcase Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi's complicated relationship

Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan is not releasing this month on Amazon Prime Video. Dropping several new posters for the Shakun Batra directorial on the lead star's birthday, makers revealed that the movie will now premiere on February 11, and not January 25, as was previously announced. The movie, backed by Karan Johar, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead.

Posters 'We took 'you don't rush a good thing' too seriously'

Announcing the change in release dates, the official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video India wrote: "We took "you don't rush a good thing" too seriously." But to keep fans' hunger satiated, they released a few character posters, giving us a little bit more than what we gathered from the teaser. Using text message chains, makers give us an insight into their relationships/stories.

Revelations Text messages on character posters reveal complex webbed relations

For example, we find Alisha (Padukone) texting Zain (Chaturvedi) about missing him, and their mutual burn for each other is apparent. On the other hand, Zain excuses his seemingly illicit affair in front of Tia (Panday) by feigning devotion. Lastly, Alisha tries to reach out to Karan (Karwa) who refuses her advancements as if he knows she is now drawn to someone else.

Teaser New posters confirm our deduction about the leads' interconnected lives

As we deduced from the excellently cinematic teaser, Alisha and Karan are a couple, while Zain and Tia are together. But for whatever reason it may be, Alisha and Zain find themselves engaging in a magnetic bond, which they know to be wrong. Going by the new posters, our deduction seems to be on the right track. We'll find out more through the trailer.

we took "you don't rush a good thing" too seriously, but here is a sneak peek 😉💙 #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11 pic.twitter.com/yiisHzBkga — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 5, 2022

Good move After December's title announcement, January release did seem rushed

Gehraiyaan was one of the most anticipated OTT ventures coming out this January but that won't be happening now. However, this move isn't that surprising. The film's title announcement came only in December and to release the Amazon Original by January 25 seemed rushed. Meanwhile, theatrical releases like RRR and Radhe Shyam are suffering because of the pandemic. Both have been indefinitely postponed now.