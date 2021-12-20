Entertainment 'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone-Shakun Batra movie releasing next month on Prime

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 20, 2021, 01:31 pm

'Gehraiyaan' teaser is now out!

After a long wait, we finally have the details for Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa-starrer, directed by Shakun Batra. Titled Gehraiyaan, the film will be getting a direct-to-digital release, confirmed makers today, alongside dropping a short teaser. Featuring complicated relationships, supposed infidelity, and the sea, the clip lives up to the hype. It will be an Amazon Prime Original movie.

Expectation Movie to explore different layers of human relationships?

The movie will be getting a global premiere on January 25, 2022, revealed the makers. Sharing the clip on social media, producer Karan Johar wrote, "It's time to dive deep and find out what's beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on Jan 25." To note, "Gehraiyaan" means depth in Hindi. Now these depths, going by the teaser, seem to hint at human relationships.

Twitter Post Catch the high-tension teaser here

Breakdown Here's a probable plot of the Batra directorial

Coming to the teaser breakdown, the clip begins with Chaturvedi knocking on Padukone's door. Following a heavy sigh, the latter opens the door, ushering him in an embrace. Both seem to regret coming together but can't help the attraction either. The clips suggest that Padukone is with Karwa's character, while Chaturvedi is together with Panday's character. But these relationships have visibly turned sour.

Probability Is story hinting at infidelity here? We'll find out soon

Perfectly depicting the bitter end of relationships, we see the two couples realizing they just are not working anymore as two of them (Padukone and Chaturvedi) fall in love with new people. This is entirely going by the less-than-a-minute clip and we'll know more about the storyline in future updates. Given, the release is just a month away, we can expect a trailer soon.

Twitter Post 'Announcement out tomorrow,' Johar had revealed on Sunday

Layers of emotions, feelings and characters - wrapped with the perfect cast to make you dive deep into this world. The team has been working on this to make it perfect for you we're extremely grateful for your support and love. We’re finally arriving...announcement out tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DiqY3ek1Ll — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 19, 2021

Information Team had wrapped up shoot back in August

If the cast was not exciting enough, the clip gets enhanced by the song, Gehraiyaan, playing in the background. Equally jazzy and soothing, the track is already raising expectations for the movie's soundtrack. The team had wrapped up the shoot in August and it was said Padukone and Panday were going to play sisters. It had been shot across Goa, Mumbai, and Alibaug.