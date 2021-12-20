Entertainment 'Hora' song review: Soft yet peppy music, pleases your senses

Sometimes for music, simplicity is all it takes and in Lokesh Chandrasekar's latest single Hora, the concept of simplicity has largely worked out. Karthik and Sruthi Shankaran's vocals are pleasing to the ears, going hand in hand with the track's theme. With several musicians releasing more standalone numbers nowadays, Hora is one of those few that manage to make heads turn. Here's our review.

Details Song starts after a pretty draggy conversation between the leads

Before the song starts, an elaborate conversation between the lead actors—Akilan SPR and Kanmani Manoharan—is shown. It can be understood from that interaction that they are both head over heels in love with each other. Though it looks enjoyable in the beginning, a good 1:30 minutes of the 5:36-minute-long song only show the actors talking, which seems a little draggy and boring.

Positives Beautiful lyrics convey tender love, Akilan's dance moves jaw-dropping

Poetic lyrics by Saleem R Baadshah are one of the major positives of the song. Especially lines like, "Idhazh parugiya vaarthai vinmeengalaai sidhari ennai adaindhida (Your words reach me like the stars sprinkled on a dark night)," make us feel the intense love that the hero has for his girlfriend. Also, double thumbs up to Akilan's jaw-dropping dance moves and his adorable facial expressions.

Music Soulful music instantly hooks us to the song

Though people of all walks of life will enjoy this romantic track, it will appeal more to those who have just fallen in love. Karthik's voice adds a magical touch to the song. Composer Chandrasekar deserves a special mention for the wonderful tunes of Hora. I would recommend listening to the song with your eyes closed first, even though the visuals are quite enjoyable.

Verdict Despite a boring beginning, the song wins heart

The beginning part with the lead actors' conversation could have either been totally avoided or at least made sharp and sweet. Their tedious dialogues and non-organic acting make us lose patience. So, skip this part. However, with beautiful lyrics, soulful music, and engaging visuals, Hora is one of the best Tamil melodies in recent days. Verdict: The romantic number bags 3.5 stars.