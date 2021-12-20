Entertainment Munawar Faruqui announces new shows, month after hinting at quitting

Munawar Faruqui is again doing shows, set to perform in Kolkata, Pune

Popular comic Munawar Faruqui had made headlines last month after penning an emotional "farewell" note. "Hate has won...Goodbye, I'm done," he had written. But it seems like the fight is not over as the stand-up comedian has announced new shows in at least two cities now. This comes days after Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao extended him an open invite.

The day Faruqui's Bengaluru show got called off owing to vandalism threats from certain organizations, the 29-year-old hinted at quitting the field. He claimed as many as 12 shows were canceled in the last two months due to similar threats. Following this, he was axed from a Gurgaon comedy festival. In a recent Instagram post, Faruqui revealed 16 of his shows were called off.

On Saturday, Faruqui successfully performed at a show in south Mumbai, reportedly with the support of the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), Maharashtra. The same day, he announced a new show, Dhandho, on social media, to take place on January 16 in Kolkata. One day later came the details of the same show in Pune (for the January 7 slot). Tickets are live now.

After Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, we might soon see the comic performing in Hyderabad. This is because KTR Friday sent out an "open invite" to Faruqui and fellow comedian Kunal Kamra. Notably, Kamra had earlier revealed his shows in Bengaluru were also canceled due to threats after Faruqui's post. The "ruling class is at least trying to oppress with equality," he posted on Twitter.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (file picture)

"We don't cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we're not aligned with them politically," KTR said. He also took a dig at Bengaluru for claiming to be a "cosmopolitan city and...[still] taking comedy very seriously." Earlier this year, Faruqui had spent over a month in jail for allegedly mocking Hindu deities in one of his shows.