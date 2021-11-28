'Hate has won': Munawar Faruqui hints he's quitting comedy

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 28, 2021, 09:17 pm

In February this year, the Supreme Court had granted bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui after he was arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Now the comic has hinted he might quit the field. In an emotional tell-all social media post, Faruqui said 12 of his shows had been called off in the last two months because of vandalism threats. Read on.

Context

Why is this story important?

On January 1, one Eklavya Singh Gaur accused Faruqui and others associated with an Indore comedy gig of mocking Hindu deities. This led to the comic's arrest, creating quite an uproar. Indore Police noted it had no video evidence to prove the allegations yet it took over a month for Faruqui to obtain bail. Notably, Gaur is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son.

Post

'I'm done, goodbye. Injustice,' wrote the comedian

Taking to Instagram, the comedian wrote his Bengaluru show got canceled today due to event vandalism threats. "Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to canceling my shows, which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair." Saying, "I think this is the end," Faruqui concluded the post like he concludes his stand-up gigs. He ended it with, "Goodbye, I'm done."

Police

Local police asked auditorium to cancel show citing possible chaos

The recent show was set to take place at Good Shepherd Auditorium in Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar. The local police asked the organizers to cancel the show, Dongri to Nowhere, as there was "credible information that several organizations are opposing" the act. As per NDTV, Hindu Jagran Samiti in the city had filed a complaint, seeking the show to be canceled.

Co-accused

Another comic involved in same case is working as laborer

As per reports, the comedian has repeatedly found his shows getting canceled due to threats from various right-wing bodies. To recall, back in March, Faruqui's co-accused Nalin Yadav was also known to have left comedy. Receiving bail after spending 57 days in jail, Yadav didn't get much support after coming out and was working as a laborer at that time.