Rohit Shetty reveals he repeated Class-6; updates on 'Golmaal 5'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 28, 2021, 07:28 pm

Rohit Shetty recently revealed how he did as a student

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently enjoying the success of his latest directorial, Sooryavanshi. Recently, the director also shared some interesting tales about his personal life. Joking one can understand how good he was at studies by looking at his movies, Shetty revealed he had to repeat the sixth standard. Also, we got some updates regarding Golmaal 5. Here's more on these and other revelations.

Details

'You can...tell from my films that I wasn't brilliant student'

Speaking on the show The Bombay Journey by Mashable India, the Singham helmer spoke about his schooling, adding, "You can probably tell from my films that I wasn't a brilliant student." "I tell my son how lucky his generation is, they don't have to worry about failing class. I had to repeat the sixth standard, it was a waste of an entire year."

Box office

Many bet against 'Sooryavanshi' doing well in theaters: Shetty

He also mentioned looking back now, he misses his school days the most. To note, Shetty is known for his action and comedy franchises—Golmaal and Singham—that resonate perfectly with the pulse of the masses. In the same interview, he revealed some industry insiders were betting against Sooryavanshi doing well in the theaters. Many apparently opined he was "mad" to go for a theatrical launch.

Twitter Post

'Sooryavanshi' might still touch Rs. 200cr in collections, opined experts

#Sooryavanshi is back in the running, the shot at ₹ 200 cr *cannot* be ruled out… Biz doubles on [fourth] Sat, despite reduced showcasing… Expect further growth on [fourth] Sun… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr. Total: ₹ 187.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/3fjnkqeXrV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2021

Update: 'Golmaal' is something that can never end

Box office numbers aside, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is also excelling in reviews. The actioner has become the third-highest-rated movie on IMDb in the director's career with a rating of 6.5/10. Now coming to Golmaal 5, the 48-year-old confirmed that the installment was happening, even if not immediately. "It'll happen... Golmaal is something that can never end," Shetty told BollywoodLife recently.

Works

'Cirkus', OTT series, 'Singham 3': Shetty has multiple upcoming projects

The fifth installment in the Golmaal universe was actually teased back in 2018 when cast members—Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor—had appeared in Simmba's song Aankh Marey. But before this happens, Shetty has Singham 3 and his debut OTT series in the pipeline. This cop-based web show might see Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. His Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus is coming next year.