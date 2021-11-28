Are 'Red Notice' sequels coming up? Know what director said

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 28, 2021, 05:47 pm

'Red Notice': Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds starrer renewed for two sequels?

It looks like there's no stopping the run of Red Notice. Recent reports suggested two sequels of the action-comedy were coming and likely to be shot back-to-back. When asked about it, writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber said it was "a real possibility." Even producer Hiram Garcia has hinted that Netflix was ready for a franchise to be built around it. Here's more on this.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

When you cast Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in the lead, you can expect something big. Quite understandably, the production became Netflix's most expensive venture. After premiering on the platform, despite average to poor reviews, the heist film clocked unbelievable viewership numbers for the streamer. It is still topping the Netflix top 10 list for films (English). No wonder sequels are coming.

Details

Thurber hinted at high possibility of making sequels

So what has been confirmed till now? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Thurber noted a sequel to Red Notice was quite possible. "If we were to make a sequel, the only responsible thing would be to make two and three back-to-back...If you can mount it one time, it will be better for everyone." Green signals have come from the producers' side too.

Other departments

Producer said Netflix was on board for franchise idea

Hiram Garcia with Dwayne Johnson

Speaking to TheWrap, Garcia said Thurber has already pitched an idea for a sequel. "We're all circling on it now, but ultimately, franchises are always a great idea," he said, noting, "If the fans deem it worthy and love it like we hope they will, then we will be ready to go." The Seven Bucks Productions president of production noted Netflix was "ready," too.

Conclusion

In all possibility, we're having sequels, maybe not too soon

The We're The Millers helmer also told Collider that he was "not working on the script for a sequel" at the moment but conversations regarding a follow-up are happening with the OTT giant. All in all, Red Notice 2 and 3 are happening but probably in some time. Meanwhile, you can understand what the hype is all about by watching the film on Netflix.