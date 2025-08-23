Waymo gets 1st-ever permit to test self-driving cars in NYC

Waymo , Google's self-driving car subsidiary, has received a permit from the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) to test its autonomous vehicles in New York City. This is the first time such an approval has been given by the city. The company plans to deploy eight of its Jaguar I-Pace SUVs in Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn through late September as part of this trial.

Safety measures Need to comply with these rules Even though Waymo's cars will drive themselves, New York state mandates that a driver be present at all times for possible intervention. The company can't pick up passengers without a license from the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). The permit is part of a new autonomous vehicle safety regime launched by Mayor Eric Adams in 2024.

Application process Here's how Waymo got the permit Waymo first applied for the permit in June. Over the past few months, it has been meeting with lawmakers and local organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The company also had to coordinate with first responders, submit a testing plan to the local DOT, and provide a safety plan detailing vehicle operators' qualifications, among other things.