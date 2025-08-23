Waymo gets 1st-ever permit to test self-driving cars in NYC
What's the story
Waymo, Google's self-driving car subsidiary, has received a permit from the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) to test its autonomous vehicles in New York City. This is the first time such an approval has been given by the city. The company plans to deploy eight of its Jaguar I-Pace SUVs in Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn through late September as part of this trial.
Safety measures
Need to comply with these rules
Even though Waymo's cars will drive themselves, New York state mandates that a driver be present at all times for possible intervention. The company can't pick up passengers without a license from the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC). The permit is part of a new autonomous vehicle safety regime launched by Mayor Eric Adams in 2024.
Application process
Here's how Waymo got the permit
Waymo first applied for the permit in June. Over the past few months, it has been meeting with lawmakers and local organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The company also had to coordinate with first responders, submit a testing plan to the local DOT, and provide a safety plan detailing vehicle operators' qualifications, among other things.
Future plans
Robotaxi service in NYC would be Waymo's biggest challenge yet
The permit brings Waymo closer to launching a robotaxi service in New York City. The company already operates in San Francisco, Austin, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. However, NYC would be its biggest challenge yet due to the city's unique conditions. Waymo has been preparing for this since 2021, when it used Chrysler Pacifica minivans to manually map the city.