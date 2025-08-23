Keeping vintage cars roadworthy gets costlier: Check new registration fees

The Indian government has announced a hike in registration fees for vehicles older than 20 years. The move, which will come into effect from August 20, 2025, is aimed at curbing vehicular pollution that contributes to nearly 40% of the country's total pollution levels. The revised charges apply to motorcycles, three-wheelers, light motor vehicles (LMVs), and imported vehicles.

Fee structure Fee structure doubles existing rates The new fee structure doubles the existing rates for vehicles over 20 years old. For motorcycles, the renewal of certificate of registration has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. Similarly, for three-wheelers, the fee has been hiked from ₹3,500 to ₹5,000. The renewal cost for light motor vehicles has also been raised to ₹10,000 under this revised structure.

Imported vehicle charges Imported vehicles also impacted by new fee structure The new fee structure also impacts imported vehicles. The renewal cost for imported two-wheelers has been increased to ₹20,000. For old imported cars, the registration renewal fee has been hiked from ₹40,000 to a whopping ₹80,000.