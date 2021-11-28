Was Jacqueline Fernandez dating Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Recent selfie sparks controversy

Jacqueline Fernandez's name has once again surfaced along with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has once again landed in trouble in the money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. A mirror selfie of the actress with Chandrasekhar has gone viral now, weeks after Fernandez strongly denied claims that she ever dated the conman. Chandrasekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs. 200 crore and is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Background

Why does the story matter?

The Race 2 star's name first surfaced in the case when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her in August. Officials had mentioned Fernandez wasn't "an accused, but is being examined as a witness." Thereafter, she was called in multiple times. Last month, Chandrasekhar's lawyer claimed the actress was dating their client. But Fernandez "denied" any relationship with Chandrasekhar or his wife-actress Leena Maria Paul.

Selfie

Selfie clicked by same phone which carried out duping: Reports

This selfie has raged the latest storm

In the selfie, Chandrasekhar and Fernandez can be seen in a bathroom with the millionaire businessman kissing the actress's cheek. A report by India Today cited sources to state the picture was clicked in April-June this year when Chandrasekhar was out on interim bail. The report also claimed the phone used for the selfie was the same with which the scam was carried out.

Meetings

Conman apparently met with Fernandez multiple times this year

The businessman apparently met the Ram Setu actress about four times in Chennai when he was on interim bail and even arranged a private jet for her, reported India Today. Earlier, the portal shared camera footage of Chandrasekhar's Tihar jail cell, alleging he was living a life of luxury there. Living in a solitary barrack, he reportedly had access to a mobile phone inside.

Information

Chandrasekhar is accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion

So, what did Chandrasekhar do? The millionaire allegedly bribed officials in the Election Commission alongside cheating celebrities, including actors. He has been accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion. Fernandez has reportedly claimed she was also a victim in the racket. Notably, actress Nora Fatehi was also called in for questioning and she recorded her statement on October 14. Stay tuned for more updates.