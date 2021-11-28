'Antim': Fans burst firecrackers, Salman Khan reminds them of danger

Salman Khan has wasted no time in urging fans to not bring firecrackers inside theaters after video of such an incident went viral

Salman Khan is a superstar in every sense of the word. His fans treat his releases like a festival and his latest offering, Antim: The Final Truth, is no exception. Going gaga, certain admirers of the actor burst firecrackers inside a theater while Antim was being screened. But Khan took no time to discipline them about the dangers surrounding the incident. Read on.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

The incident came to light when a video of it went viral recently. Notably, this isn't a first. Be it Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or the first screening of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, fans have burst firecrackers inside halls multiple times. We have seen how dire a fire inside an enclosed place can be in 1997's Uphaar theater tragedy.

Appeal

'Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside'

Gauging the danger of the incident, Khan shared the clip on his Instagram account, asking his followers not to take firecrackers inside the theaters. "Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others." He also urged hall owners to not allow people to bring firecrackers.

Box office

Meanwhile, 'Antim' opened at around Rs. 4.5 crore

"Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u," Khan's post concluded. Hitting the big screens on Friday, Antim reported around Rs. 4.25 to Rs. 4.5 crore as its first-day collection. Experts have opined it is a fair collection with the numbers expected to soar further during the weekend.

Competition

'Antim' has severely affected earnings of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

The actioner directed by Mahesh Manjrekar also stars Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Interestingly, the leads are seen at loggerheads in it, with Sharma essaying the role of a gangster, Rahuliya, while Khan is the law embodied as police officer Rajveer. Antim came a day after John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, severely affecting the latter's earnings. Apparently, it saw a drop of 50% in collections.