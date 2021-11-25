'Satyameva Jayate 2' review: John Abraham's appalling overdose of patriotism

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 25, 2021, 07:10 pm

John Abraham plays his career's first triple role in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, and Gautami Kapoor-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 released today. The sequel to the 2018 film with the same title and a similar subject is disappointing. You cannot make a movie by blending too many emotions without logic, forget about the story. However, you can only watch it if you are an Abraham fan. Here's our review.

Plot

The story about righteousness has nothing new to offer

Abraham plays the role of twin brothers- Satya and Jay. Satya is a Home Minister, who vows to bring an anti-corruption bill. When he fails, he takes an oath to teach a lesson to the corrupt by killing them. However, Jay plays ACP, who is given the responsibility to get hold of the killer. Wait, didn't the plot remind you of Hindustani or Aparichit?

Performances

Abraham is expressionless, Kumar tries to make a straight face

Abraham has been in the industry for 22 years with the same expression. When he was screaming on top of his lungs while delivering the lines, I was reminded of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sarabjit. While Kumar manages to appear decent. Kapoor and Chhaya did well in their minuscule roles. Bhagyashree Limaye, a Marathi actress, deserves to be applauded for her strong emotional portrayal.

Minuses

'Logic' will die a thousand deaths if it watches this

The music barely made any impact, forget the ear-deafening background score. The editing could have been crisp. After the interval you would lose interest in the film. Director Milap Zaveri tried to involve things like Hindu-Muslim conflict, corruption, righteousness, farmer issues in one story. (Anyone has Zandu balm?). The climax scene, where three Abrahams try to stop a helicopter with bare hands is appalling.

Verdict

The film will only appeal to ardent Abraham followers

Everything about the Abraham starrer is grand: Big stars, huge sets, 100 dancers in the background in pretty clothes, and yes, Nora Fatehi (though just for a song). But these aspects with an overdose of patriotism couldn't help the film. It's Thursday today and tomorrow Salman Khan arrives in theaters with Antim. Will Satyameva Jayate 2 survive till the weekend? Verdict: Disappointing, 2 stars.