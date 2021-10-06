In which all movies will we see John Abraham next?

John Abraham is one actor-producer who lets his work talk. Always a crusader for big screen release instead of digital platforms, the 48-year-old didn't let his last full-fledged film Mumbai Saga to head the OTT path initially, despite knowing it will underperform. Last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson (in cameo), which was co-produced by him, we will soon see him in many high-profile ventures.

'Attack,' based on hostage crisis, will release next Republic Day

Attack is an upcoming action-packed movie starring Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Abraham will play a purple police officer in the film. Backed by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Ajay Kapoor and the actor himself, the film is based on a hostage crisis. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack is right now scheduled for a Republic Day 2022 release.

Film to release on Republic Day, 2022

'Satyameva Jayate 2' to hit theatres in November 2021

After Satyamev Jayate became a super-hit, the team started planning for Satyameva Jayate 2. Directed by Milap Zaveri, it has Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar as the female protagonist. The vigilante action sequel to the 2018 movie is being backed by T-Series and Nikkhil Advani. Based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power, it will hit theatres on November 26, 2021.

'Pathan' has Abraham as antagonist opposite SRK's R&AW agent

Pathan is another much-awaited venture of Abraham. He is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the film, which is being produced by Aditya Chopra via Yash Raj Films. Shah Rukh Khan plays a R&AW agent in this project, which has Deepika Padukone as the female protagonist. Salman Khan will appear in a cameo in this Siddharth Anand directorial. It may get released mid-2022.

Abraham's next 'Ek Villain Returns' will release during Eid 2022

The fitness freak will also be starring in Ek Villain Returns, which is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh's thriller Ek Villain, released in 2014. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will hit screens on the occasion of Eid, July 8, 2022. Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani will play the other lead roles in the much-anticipated movie.